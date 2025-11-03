Why Richard Flood's Dr. Cormac Hayes Left Grey's Anatomy

New characters come and go all the time on "Grey's Anatomy," and to say that Richard Flood's Dr. Cormac Hayes had an unorthodox introduction to the long-running medical drama is a massive understatement. In the season 16 episode "Let's All Go to the Bar," our protagonist Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) finds herself clashing with Cormac, the new head of pediatric surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, only to discover that he's the "gift" her Switzerland-based best friend Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh, who left the show after season 10) kept telling her about via text message. Yes, Cormac used to work with Cristina in Zürich, so Cristina sent him as a "gift" for Meredith, hoping the two might strike up a romantic connection ... especially because Cormac is a widower with two children and Meredith becomes a widow with three children in season 11, when her beloved husband Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) dies from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Ultimately, Cormac and Meredith's potential romance ended up sidelined in the "Grey's Anatomy" narrative due to the COVID-19 virus, which lands Meredith in a coma during the show's 17th season (the entirety of which focuses on the effect of COVID-19 on the surgeons at Grey Sloan). After that, Meredith ends up linked to Scott Speedman's Dr. Nick Marsh, leaving Cormac on his own at Grey Sloan. So why did Cormac and his performer Richard Flood leave "Grey's Anatomy?"

In season 18, Cormac leaves Grey Sloan after he refuses to reveal some potentially illegal medicine being performed by Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), simply quitting rather than putting his friend's career in jeopardy. Still, there's another factor: Cormac's two sons want to return to Ireland, so he does what's best for his family.