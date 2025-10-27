Star Trek's Marina Sirtis Thinks Troi And Worf's Relationship Was Bad For Michael Dorn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Parallels" (November 29, 1993), Worf (Michael Dorn) passes through a negative space wedgie that causes him to start leaping between parallel quantum universes without warning. He'll feel a little lightheaded, close his eyes, open them, and find that small, subtle things have changed. Data's eyes have changed color. His first place trophy turns into an eighth place trophy. As the episode elapses, the parallel universes get further apart, and the changes between them becomes more dramatic. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) is dead. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is no longer in command of the Enterprise.

One of the more astonishing personal changes for Worf is that, in one universe, he is married to Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis). This was a shocking twist, as Worf and Troi never had any kind of romantic regard, nor did they seem to be a good romantic match. Worf is angry, aloof, tough, and values honor and other warrior virtues. Troi, being the ship's counselor, is calm and emotionally collected. She is a matronly figure who can sense the emotions of others. Worf and Troi wouldn't have much to talk about.

"Parallels," however, implied that Worf and Troi would begin dating in earnest thereafter, and had a few romantic scenes in the back half of NextGen's seventh season. Few people liked this development, and felt that Troi and Worf were an awful couple. Luckily, their romance was totally forgotten by the time "Star Trek: Generations" came out in 1994.

Even Marina Sirtis hated the Troi/Worf romance, something she talked about in a recent video interview. She felt that the romance with Worf was a disservice to Worf, making the character less Klingon and too human.