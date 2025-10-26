Why Bob Hoskins' Son Froze Him Out After Seeing Disney's Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The fact that Hoskins' kid believed his father was actually in the company of two of the biggest cartoon icons ever speaks to how successful this whole project turned out to be. Hoskins was so deep into the process that he made himself hallucinate his toon co-stars. You'd almost have to upon learning that part of your screen legacy will involve being the recipient of a tire gag co-orchestrated by Bugs Bunny (Mel Blanc) and Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine). Over three decades since the release of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," this pairing is a truly singular moment in movie history. It would have been momentous even if the crossover between Disney and Warner Bros. only resulted in the dueling piano battle between Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo) and Daffy Duck (Mel Blanc).

Steven Spielberg was able to use some of his power as one of the film's producers to get the animation teams to license their likenesses. The stipulation on Warner Bros.' behalf, however, required any of their characters to share equal screentime with Disney's roster. It's a pretty fair compromise to make. The whole appeal lies in seeing two rival companies put aside their egos and allow their animated mascots to mingle with one another. In "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," they all live together in harmony within the confines of Toontown without the contracts and backdoor negotiations of the businessmen who dictate when, where, and how they appear. I can't imagine this going down in the same way through a contemporary lens, partly because Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav frustratingly doesn't see the value in Looney Tunes to begin with. What a maroon.

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is currently streaming on Disney+.