The Fantastic Four Star Who Enlisted A Psychiatrist To Help Them Not Quit The Film

Tim Story's 2005 superhero film "Fantastic Four" was technically the first feature film to star the titular team, originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in 1962. One can only imagine the decades-long wait to make a "Fantastic Four" movie was based largely on VFX technology; for many years, it would have been too expensive and/or difficult to visually realize the Four's superpowers in live-action. Mr. Fantastic can stretch his body like rubber, for instance, and the Thing has a body made of rock.

In the more recent adaptation, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," all four characters' powers were realized via super-sophisticated CGI — and, in the case of the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), full-on motion-capture technology. In 2005, however, CGI was prohibitively expensive, and mo-cap actors didn't always look great (Gollum and Jar-Jar Binks were the height of animation at the time). That means the Thing, as he was filmed in 2005, had to be realized via more practical means. Tom Story's solution was to create a mask and a very elaborate, lightweight rock suit, and apply them directly to actor Michael Chiklis.

Chiklis had the thick, muscular build of the Thing, but also was a deeply capable actor who captured the character's gruff charm and relatable short temper. He was cast well. The rock suit he had to wear wasn't as comics-accurate as some fans might have wanted, but fans are difficult to please. The Thing looked just fine.

As Chiklis revealed in a recent interview with Variety, however, the suit was terribly uncomfortable. The makeup technicians had to essentially glue him into a near-full-body appliance, and it made him incredibly claustrophobic. Chiklis admits he had to hire a special psychiastrist on set to calm him down and get him through prolonged shooting days inside the suit.