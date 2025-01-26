Michael Chiklis Fondly Remembers His Seinfeld Cameo For One Reason

Michael Chiklis is most (and deservedly) famous for playing corrupt LAPD detective Vic Mackey on "The Shield" — but before that, he was more of a comedy actor. There's a reason he got the part of Ben Grimm/The Thing in director Tim Story's super family-friendly "Fantastic Four" films.

Before "The Shield," Chiklis' two leading TV roles were "The Commish" (about a wholesome police commissioner in a small New York town) and "Daddio" (a short-lived sitcom about a stay at home dad). Then he made a conscious choice to change his image, shaving his head, going to the gym and ultimately landing "The Shield" due to a run-in with his neighbor, series creator Shawn Ryan.

If this sounds familiar, or Chiklis' past roles make his performance as Mackey seem shocking, remember that Bryan Cranston also played goofy dad Hal on "Malcolm in the Middle" before he became Heisenberg on "Breaking Bad."

One of Chiklis' more well-remembered early roles is a brief guest spot on "Seinfeld." Yes, a 28-year-old Michael Chiklis (still rocking a head of hair) shows up in season 3 episode "The Stranded." George, Jerry, and Elaine go to a house party on Long Island hosted by Chiklis' character, Steve. Jerry gives an empty "stop by if you're ever in the city" invite to Steve — who follows up on it a week later and stops by Jerry's apartment. Steve is left to hang out in Jerry's apartment, but he gets drunk with Kramer and ends up calling over a prostitute named Patty. Steve leaves Jerry to foot Patty's bill — which then almost gets him arrested for solicitation.

In a 2013 interview with the Archive of American Television, Chiklis said that "More than any single thing that I've done in my career, that episode...more people have referenced."

Chiklis added that he looks on "Seinfeld" fondly because his appearance on "The Stranded" got him plenty of residual checks.