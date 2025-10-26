Why Jake Borelli's Levi Schmitt Left Grey's Anatomy

It's unfortunately rare for characters to get a happy ending on "Grey's Anatomy" — frankly, there are far too many instances of characters being written out and facing a gruesome death in the process. Thankfully, Jake Borelli's beloved intern turned surgeon, Dr. Levi Schmitt, got a genuinely great (and emotionally resonant) conclusion, and the role also helped him make some enormous strides in his personal life.

Before I get to all that, let's talk a little bit about Levi, who first shows up as a fourth-year medical student in the show's 14th season. After gaining some unfortunate notoriety whe his glasses slip off of his face and into a patient's open body cavity — earning him the nickname "Glasses" — but after he secures a surgical internship at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital anyway, he bravely saves a patient's life when he acts as a "human blood bank" in the midst of a crisis that renders the hospital's blood bank unusable. From that point on, Levi became a fan favorite, forging close relationships with Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Dr. Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliott) and coming into his own as a physician and surgeon (you can also watch some of his growth on the web series "Grey's Anatomy: B-Team").

In season 15 of "Grey's Anatomy," Levi makes a huge personal stride when he pursues a relationship with the hospital's new orthopedic surgery attending Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), and later in the series, Levi comes out as gay to his colleagues (becoming the first gay male series regular on "Grey's Anatomy" in the process). Levi eventually pursues his love of pediatric surgery and leaves Grey Sloan Memorial for a research job in that field elsewhere, but the mark he made on the series and Borelli is unforgettable.