Why Jessica Capshaw's Dr. Arizona Robbins Left Grey's Anatomy

The fictional hospital on "Grey's Anatomy" sees a lot of turnover, which makes a ton of sense when you consider that the series has been airing steadily since 2005. Even characters (and their actors) who weren't part of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama since the very beginning have ended up coming and going — and that includes one of the most progressive and vital members of the show's ensemble. After a decade of playing pediatric and fetal surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins on "Grey's Anatomy," actor Jessica Capshaw ended up departing the series after its season 14 finale so that her character could move from Seattle to New York City and reunite with her ex-wife, Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez, who left the show in the season 12 finale), to ensure that their daughter is happy with both of her moms in the same place. (In a piece about Capshaw's exit in The Hollywood Reporter, sources stressed that the departure was based on creative decisions, not financial reasons.)

When news broke before the season 14 finale, "All of Me," that Capshaw would leave the show, the actor took to X (then called Twitter) and posted a tribute to Arizona. "For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her," Capshaw — whose mother is Kate Capshaw, making Steven Spielberg her stepfather — wrote. "Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job."

Capshaw also, understandably, spoke to the importance of a character like Arizona — a proud queer woman — and the representation she provided. "She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented as a series-regular role on network television," the actor continued. "Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever."

Ultimately, Capshaw was incredibly gracious about the entire thing, writing, "I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster." So, who was Arizona Robbins on "Grey's Anatomy," and what are the specifics of her exit?