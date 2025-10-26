Why Marvel Zombies Changed Its First, Inception-Inspired Season Finale Ending

One thing that's clear about "Marvel Zombies" is that it isn't afraid to get bloody. The six-episode animated series spent most of its runtime pulling the insides of some of our favorite Marvel characters outside in very gory (but honestly, cool) fashion. It was a relief, then, when in the show's final episode, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) managed to make it out alive and back to the land of the living ... until she learned her world turned out to be dead.

Ms. Marvel's dream was briefly shattered when she saw through the illusion and realized that the world she left behind was still deadlier than ever. According to the show's creator, however, the big reveal was initially meant to be much more ambiguous, similar to a Christopher Nolan classic and one of his best films, until they decided to clarify it.

"'Inception,' it's so subtle because it makes you wonder, is he still in a dream? Like, is he still screwed?" said "Marvel Zombies" writer, director, and executive producer Bryan Andrews during an interview with Brandon Davis of the Phase Hero podcast, comparing the 2010 film that had more dreams than dead people walking around. "The version I was doing it was so subtle, like we didn't show anything. It was just a hint of doubt, or a sound, or just a thought process, and she realizes she made a mistake and maybe voices that out loud to her friends because there was something off, something really subtle." It was only after an intense review that a balance was found that teed up a different but delicate dead giveaway.