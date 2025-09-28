The MCU's Weakest Avengers Hero Is Marvel Zombies' Most Terrifying Character

This article contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies" season 1.

Early on "Marvel Zombies," it becomes clear that superhero zombies are no ordinary undead. While some, like Captain America, are basically just very fast, strong, and tenacious versions of your typical zombie, there are others who manage to visually resemble classic George Romero undead when it comes to their mannerisms – but who nevertheless seem to retain every talent they had when they were alive. The end result is truly terrifying stuff, best exemplified by a surprising character: Zombie Hawkeye.

On, say, "The Walking Dead," someone like Hawkeye would be just another walker. In the "28 Days Later" film series, he'd be a very fit and fast rage virus zombie, but nevertheless just a rage virus zombie. Even on "The Last of Us," he'd be just another mushroom dude. But on "Marvel Zombies," he looks and behaves like a run-in-the-mill zombie yet still retains all of his skills. He can shoot arrows just like he did when he was alive, has enough intelligence and instinct left to seek out great vantage points, and can calculate angles well enough to send an arrow around the corner with at least three ricochets and still aim it accurately at a running character.

These aren't superpowers that function without him thinking, because Hawkeye has no superpowers in the first place. He simply seems to have every single skill he had while he was alive, only now he's dead, difficult to kill, and likely very eager to bite people.