Star Trek Stars Set The Record Straight On Voyager's Most Controversial Scene

The "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Tuvix" remains controversial to this day, perhaps unexpectedly so. The premise of the episode is absurd: the logical Vulcan Tuvok (Tim Russ), and the hobbit-like chef Neelix (Ethan Phillips) beam up from a plant-gathering away mission, only to find their botanical samples somehow interfered with the transporter beam. The two men eerily merge together into a composite being that is just as much Tuvok as he is Neelix. The new being, calling himself Tuvix (Tom Wright), possesses the memories and skills of both Tuvok and Neelix.

At first, Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) feels that this new Tuvix being should be placed back on the transporter pad ASAP and re-separated back into Tuvok and Neelix, but an ethical conundrum arises. Tuvix announces that he rather enjoys having been created, and that he no longer wishes to be separated. Although created by accident, Tuvix has just as many rights as anyone. As far as Tuvix is concerned, Tuvok and Neelix died in a transporter accident. The morally right thing to do is to let Tuvix live on as a new member of the crew, and mourn the loss of Tuvok and Neelix.

Janeway, however, makes the unethical choice. She finds that, yes, her engineers can indeed construct a transporter effect that will separate Tuvok and Neelix once again, and orders Tuvix to undergo the procedure. Tuvix is forcibly taken to the transporter pad, screaming and protesting the entire time. He yells that Janeway is executing him, which is true. Janeway ignores him, and restores Tuvok and Neelix.

This episode comes up a lot in conversations about "Voyager," and arguments are still had about Janeway's dodgy decision. Mulgrew has long maintained that Janeway's choice was correct, as it was her job to advocate for Tuvok and Neelix. Tim Russ agrees, knowing that Tuvok's and Neelix's rights needed to be considered. Both actors spoke at a recent "Star Trek" convention in New Jersey (reported by TrekMovie) to iterate their points.