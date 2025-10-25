Peacemaker's Powers & Abilities, Explained

During Peacemaker's original appearance in James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," Smith's shiny accessories felt more like extra dressing for his already hilarious outfit, never really revealing the secret power they possessed. However, when the thought-to-be-dead Task Force X member got his own show, Smith revealed that his helmet didn't have just secret capabilities, but there were variations that all had their own individual features.

Created by his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), each helmet wields a slightly different look and use. The one we first saw during Operation Starfish was your basic bulletproof bit of headgear. But there are versions like the Screwdriver Helmet, which provides a full-body protective force field, an X-Ray Vision Helmet that Smith used to track down the Butterfly aliens in season 1, and a Sonic Boom Helmet that can vaporize anyone in the area who isn't wearing the sparkly headgear. There are also slightly stranger versions, such as the Scabies For All Helmet, which, honestly, we'd prefer he never put on.

Strangely, having spent a lot of time in another universe lately, Peacemaker hasn't put many of his other helmets to use, given that he's been too busy living in a short-lived dream that has now been revealed to be Earth-X. Gunn has more plans for Peacemaker in the future (though those plans may not include a third season of this show), so there's no telling what other skills and incredibly lethal shiny domes Peacemaker could put to good use. What we do know, though, is that even without powers, our hero that's all about peace can still keep his head in the game.