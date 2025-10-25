Peacemaker's Powers & Abilities, Explained
We've seen the introduction of a new pair of Kryptonians and even a Green Lantern with a questionable haircut, but somehow, the character who has received perhaps the most attention in the all-new DC Universe so far is the one who also spent time in the previous one: John Cena's Peacemaker. He's followed a similar path to other comic book misfits created by DC Studios co-head, writer, and director James Gunn, making him a beloved character. Like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Christopher Smith is a rough-around-the-edges hero who still aims to do good. But what kind of power does Peacemaker really have against characters who can leap tall buildings in a single bound or space police armed with the most powerful weapons in the cosmos? To understand the threat Mr. Smith poses, it's worth exploring his origins.
Created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette in 1966 and debuting in Charlton Comics' Fightin' 5 #40 before DC bought that company, Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, was initially a soldier who used non-lethal weapons to complete his missions. Over time, and after being replaced by a younger version during the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, Peacemaker adopted a more violent approach, wielding weapons that delivered a more permanent solution. Like many of DC's best heroes and villains, Peacemaker's strength doesn't lie in packing special powers, but in using his brains and the gear designed to protect them. Also, guns. Lots of guns.
Peacemaker has no powers
Like Batman, Green Arrow, and his old foe Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker has a vast array of tools at his disposal that he uses to at least battle in the same arena as other heroes and villains within the DCU, thereby achieving his goal of ensuring peace, even if it means killing anyone who stands in his way. Empty-handed, Smith is still a threat, given that he's specially trained in various martial arts and has reached a peak level of human fitness. Put a gun in his hand, though, and the Peacemaker becomes even more lethal, which is inevitable given that he's considered one of the greatest sharpshooters in the world.
Highly trained in firearms and explosives, Peacemaker's signature weapon is a custom-made Desert Eagle that received an update when Harcourt carved a dove into the grip. Although he exists in a different universe, he was also seen in season 2 riding a custom-made motorbike called the Peace Cycle. Besides the bike and his powerful arsenal, there's also one of Smith's signature weapons which might look a bit silly at first glance, but proved to be a secret and highly valuable tool in the first season. Finishing off his somewhat ridiculous combination of a tight red T-shirt and white trousers is Peacemaker's iconic shiny metal helmet. Resembling an electric kettle and looking just as out of place on the battlefield, Peacemaker's headgear packs a punch more than any weapon he might use. It just depends on which one he's wearing at the time.
Peacemaker's helmet collection is his most powerful asset
During Peacemaker's original appearance in James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," Smith's shiny accessories felt more like extra dressing for his already hilarious outfit, never really revealing the secret power they possessed. However, when the thought-to-be-dead Task Force X member got his own show, Smith revealed that his helmet didn't have just secret capabilities, but there were variations that all had their own individual features.
Created by his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), each helmet wields a slightly different look and use. The one we first saw during Operation Starfish was your basic bulletproof bit of headgear. But there are versions like the Screwdriver Helmet, which provides a full-body protective force field, an X-Ray Vision Helmet that Smith used to track down the Butterfly aliens in season 1, and a Sonic Boom Helmet that can vaporize anyone in the area who isn't wearing the sparkly headgear. There are also slightly stranger versions, such as the Scabies For All Helmet, which, honestly, we'd prefer he never put on.
Strangely, having spent a lot of time in another universe lately, Peacemaker hasn't put many of his other helmets to use, given that he's been too busy living in a short-lived dream that has now been revealed to be Earth-X. Gunn has more plans for Peacemaker in the future (though those plans may not include a third season of this show), so there's no telling what other skills and incredibly lethal shiny domes Peacemaker could put to good use. What we do know, though, is that even without powers, our hero that's all about peace can still keep his head in the game.