Two Of The Most Important '70s Sitcoms Were Remakes Of British Television Shows

There are no shortage of American TV shows that are quietly based on British TV shows from years earlier. Before Steve Carrell led "The Office" in the US., Ricky Gervais led "The Office" in the UK. Before Emmy Rossum starred as Fiona Gallagher in America's "Shameless," Anne-Marie Duff was playing Fiona in the original British version. Whenever a hit new American show comes out, you should always look around for a grittier, lower-budget British version. There's a good chance you'll find one.

This trend isn't new. Back in the '70s, there were two major American sitcoms that were also based off British shows: "Sanford and Son" and "All In the Family." The former was based off the show "Steptoe and Son," which premiered in '62 and continued into '74. Both shows feature the same basic dynamic of an elderly cranky bigot paired up with a more open-minded son, but the British version was grimier. The elderly Steptoe was more frail than the elderly Samson, and Samson had more of a fun con-artist edge to him.

"All in the Family," meanwhile, was based on the '65 sitcom "Till Death Us Do Part." Like "Sanford/Steptoe," both versions focused on a prejudiced working class man constantly clashing with characters from a more progressive younger generation. In "Till Death Us Do Part," the main couple, Alf and Elsie, were more insulting towards each other than their American equivalents of Archie and Edith. Archie and Edith's house was also larger and less cluttered, and Archie's prejudices were generally softened. It seems like with every American version of a British TV show, the American show is a little warmer and sappier, while the British show has some real teeth to it.