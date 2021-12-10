A British Adaptation Of Saturday Night Live Is Coming To Sky

"Saturday Night Live" has been an absolute staple of American television for nearly five decades now. But the long-running sketch show is about to get new life in the U.K., as a British adaptation is officially in the works. Yes, after more than 45 seasons it looks like we are going to get some British humor stylings in this format, assuming the new iteration of the show sticks to the classic format. Though one assumes they probably will.

As reported by Variety, British pay-TV operator Sky, which is owned by Comcast, is currently developing its own version of "Saturday Night Live." There is no word on how far along in the development process the show is, so it's hard to say when the series might actually make it to air. Comcast purchased Sky back in 2018, and that's why this adaptation is only just now happening. As corporations are fond of saying, this creates synergy.

It's also not the first time the show has been adapted for international audiences. Versions of "SNL" air all over the world in countries such as China, Japan, France, Italy, Poland and, Brazil, among others. Adding the U.K. to that list makes every bit of sense.