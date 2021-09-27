Saturday Night Live Hires Three New Featured Players, Including That Viral Trump Impersonator

There's a good chance you might have heard of James Austin Johnson already. Even if you don't know his name, you may have already seen some of his comedy work. That's because Johnson went viral last year with his improvised videos featuring an impeccable impersonation of Donald Trump. Speaking with wandering sentences that barely make a lick of sense, Johnson easily had the best impression of the former President of the United States of America. If you need any further proof, here you go:

Outside of Trump, Johnson also does plenty of other impressions and characters that are bound to make him a valuable addition to the "Saturday Night Live" cast. Otherwise, you can get a taste of his overall comedy vibe in the stand-up performance from the comedian's own YouTube page up above.