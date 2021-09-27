Saturday Night Live Star Beck Bennett Leaving The Show After 8 Seasons

On top of missing what Beck Bennett himself brought to "SNL" for eight seasons, there's another big reason we're going to miss him around Studio 8H. When Bennett joined "SNL" in 2013, he came with his comedy compadre Kyle Mooney. The two made waves on improv stages and the web as the comedy troupe Good Neighbor, and they often brought their unique comedic sensibilities to "SNL" in the form of pre-recorded sketches that filled the gap left by the departure of Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island crew. On top of quasi-autobiographical mockumentary sketches like the one above, they also delivered strange gems like this:

Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney have a bond like previous "SNL" cast members such as Chris Farley & David Spade or John Belushi & Dan Aykroyd. They worked so well together over the years, and they've continued to deliver the kind of alternative comedy that "SNL" needs outside of their traditional sketch formulas. From the "Del Taco Shoot" to scenes from "The House," these two just made magic.

So will Kyle Mooney still be able to deliver those kind of sketches with Beck Bennett to join him? Mooney has done plenty of strange humor on his own, so it's not out of the realm of possibility, but I wonder if he'll be leaving the sketch show soon as well (though clearly not this season since all the other regular cast members are coming back). Mooney's prospects outside of "SNL" don't seem as great as Bennett, who has been taking supporting roles in various movies throughout his tenure on the show. But Mooney did deliver the under-appreciated indie gem "Brigsby Bear," so he's got plenty of potential to branch out from "SNL" on his own. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.