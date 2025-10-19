Apple TV Remade A Classic Harrison Ford Movie Into A Thrilling TV Show

Although Apple TV has a higher hit-to-miss ratio with its original shows than most streaming services, it has still dealt with its fair share of disappointment. Case in point: "The Mosquito Coast," a crime drama starring Justin Theroux as a man fleeing the US with his family through Latin America. The show was canceled after two seasons, and holds a technically fresh (but still disappointing) Rotten Tomatoes score of 64%.

"'The Mosquito Coast' works best when you just follow along with the running and don't think too hard about the rest," wrote Robert Lloyd for the LA Times, "But the running itself becomes tedious after awhile. Not everything makes perfect sense, or seems remotely plausible."

Richard Roeper was even harsher in his review for Chicago Sun-Times, writing, "When an insufferable man is putting his family in danger and spouting philosophy, it's hard to care about his adventures on the run."

Theroux's main character, Allie, is indeed a bit of a complainer, and someone who definitely stretches the viewers' patience for long periods of the show. But that's an intentional bit of characterization taken from the show's source material, the 1986 movie of the same name. The original "Mosquito Coast" starred Harrison Ford as Allie, and his version of the character is also often portrayed as more of a hindrance to his own family than a protector.

Allie was a sharp departure from most of the other roles Ford played in the '80s. "Blade Runner," "Indiana Jones," "The Fugitive," and "Star Wars" all generally wanted you to root for Ford's character, while "The Mosquito Coast" wanted you to question him at every turn. This was part of why Ford's own agent reportedly urged him not to take on the role — but Ford ignored her.