The Boys' Homelander Is Going To Fight Superman In DC's Official Continuity

For years, "The Boys" fans have been debating who would win in a fight: Homelander (Antony Starr) or Superman. Given that Homelander (both on TV and in the comic source material) is intentionally written to be a dark mirror of Superman, it would stand to reason that the fight would be evenly matched. But given Homelander's lack of moral scruples holding him back, combined with Homelander's lack of any apparent weakness like Kryptonite, it's possible the beloved Man of Steel might not fare as well as we'd hope.

Either way, it seems like comics fans might get their official answer to this question soon. The first part of a DC comic event mini-series, "DC: K.O.," was released on October 7, 2025, and in February 2026, Homelander is expected to make an appearance in a bonus issue. As announced at New York Comic Con 2025, the "K.O." series will feature Homelander, Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat," Annabelle from "The Conjuring" Universe, Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Samantha from "Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees."

Jim Lee, chief creative officer at DC Comics, teased the event, "Who doesn't want to see Homelander fight Superman?" Although, if I'm being honest, I'd prefer to see what would happen if Homelander fought Annabelle instead. I don't think Homelander would enjoy squaring off against that sneaky demon doll.