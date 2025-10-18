The Boys' Homelander Is Going To Fight Superman In DC's Official Continuity
For years, "The Boys" fans have been debating who would win in a fight: Homelander (Antony Starr) or Superman. Given that Homelander (both on TV and in the comic source material) is intentionally written to be a dark mirror of Superman, it would stand to reason that the fight would be evenly matched. But given Homelander's lack of moral scruples holding him back, combined with Homelander's lack of any apparent weakness like Kryptonite, it's possible the beloved Man of Steel might not fare as well as we'd hope.
Either way, it seems like comics fans might get their official answer to this question soon. The first part of a DC comic event mini-series, "DC: K.O.," was released on October 7, 2025, and in February 2026, Homelander is expected to make an appearance in a bonus issue. As announced at New York Comic Con 2025, the "K.O." series will feature Homelander, Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat," Annabelle from "The Conjuring" Universe, Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Samantha from "Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees."
Jim Lee, chief creative officer at DC Comics, teased the event, "Who doesn't want to see Homelander fight Superman?" Although, if I'm being honest, I'd prefer to see what would happen if Homelander fought Annabelle instead. I don't think Homelander would enjoy squaring off against that sneaky demon doll.
Why my bet's on Superman beating Homelander
The "K.O." in the series title does not stand for Knock Out as you might assume, but for King Omega, the title that currently belongs to the powerful villain Darkseid. As the DC website puts it, "The timeline is broken, Darkseid has become King Omega, and reality is in shambles. Evil has won, and the DC Universe is going to need a champion to retake reality before everything is destroyed. But who will that champion be? That's what we're going to find out in 'DC K.O.', the latest DC Universe blockbuster event."
The second part of the "K.O." event series will be released on November 26, 2025, and subsequent issues will be released on a near-monthly basis. The February issue that features Homelander, as described by Jim Lee, will be "a big special ... something you can pick up and really enjoy on your own."
So "The Boys" fans have about four months to place their bets on exactly how Homelander's part will play out here. My prediction is that Homelander will not reign supreme, if only because we've learned in season 3 of "The Boys" that Homelander is sort of a wimp when dealing with an opponent he can't simply laser to death. If the newly suped-up Butcher and Hughie could hold their own against him in the "Herogasm" episode, it seems fair to say that Superman can figure out a way to take him down, too.