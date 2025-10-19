How The Conjuring: Last Rites' Cameo-Laden Finale Came Together [Exclusive]

Most of the Warrens' wedding guests were characters involved in the previous three "Conjuring" movies. You had Cindy Perron (Mackenzie Foy) and her formerly possessed mother Caroline (Lily Taylor) from the first "Conjuring," as well as Peggy Hodgson (Frances O'Connor) and her formerly possessed daughter Janet (Madison Wolfe) from "The Conjuring 2." There's also an appearance from David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) from "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." The easy stand out among them all, however, is Wan, whose presence made my inner horror nerd do the Rick Dalton recognizer point in my seat.

Considering Chaves hopped aboard the "Conjuring" train with "The Curse of La Llorona" (which definitely counts), he never had the opportunity to work with most of the actors above barring Glatzel. For him, it was like being invited to a family reunion (via /Film):

"It was really cool. It was also a family reunion that I feel like I married into where I was like, I don't know everybody, but I definitely still have an emotional connection to it all. It was great."

Chaves is also responsible for directing 2023's "The Nun II" as well, but it appears most of the wedding guests consisted of people that the Warrens helped in previous movies. You won't find anyone from the "Nun" or "Annabelle" movies, unless you count Wan who produced every "Conjuring"-verse entry. "Last Rites" is so silly and overblown that it would have been pretty amazing if the different demons had their own section. I can picture Annabelle trying not to cry, while the Crooked Man (who absolutely deserves his own spin-off) catches the bouquet outside.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" is now available on most PVOD platforms.