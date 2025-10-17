The Conjuring: Last Rites Director Has A Theory About Why The Crooked Man Spin-Off Never Happened [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga may be done playing paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren on the big screen following the release of "The Conjuring: Last Rites," but what about the larger Conjuring Universe? Is Warner Bros. really going to let this cash cow go? Certainly not. As for what the future holds, precisely? That remains to be seen but there's always the chance for more spin-offs such as "The Crooked Man," which was announced years ago but was later canceled. But why was it scrapped? And is there hope it could come back from the dead?

/Film's very own Jacob Hall recently had the chance to speak with director Michael Chaves in honor of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" arriving on VOD, with the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release set for November 25. (You can pre-order it now on Amazon.) During the conversation, Hall asked about the status of "The Crooked Man." While Chaves was tight-lipped, he did suggest a reason why it might have gone by the wayside. Here's what he had to say about it:

"'Crooked Man' is the question that everybody asks. It's strangely more recurring than if there's gonna be another 'Annabelle' sequel. I don't know, it's so fascinating. I know that there was a [planned spin-off], I think it just got some mixed reviews. I always loved Crooked Man. I think some people thought it was CG and rejected it, and it was absolutely not. It was that amazing creature performer [Javier Botet]. But, yeah, it's no comment. I don't know, I guess!"

As Chaves noted, people believed the Crooked Man character, who first appeared in 2016's "The Conjuring 2," was a CGI creation. Rather, he was portrayed by Javier Botet and later enhanced with some VFX magic.