According To James Wan, The Conjuring's Crooked Man Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening

Well, today James Wan decided to bum out the horror community.

Shortly after "The Conjuring 2" hit screens, we were promised a spin-off focusing on one of the creepiest dang things ever portrayed in that universe: The Crooked Man. We got a movie about "The Nun" that made a ton of money (even if it wasn't exactly well-received), so you'd think the Crooked Man movie would have been a no-brainer.

For one thing, it's one of the best-designed monsters of the last ten or so years and the supernatural spooky potential for this dude is through the roof. But this thing has been in some form of development for 5 years now, and Wan finally today laid it to rest with an Instagram post praising his constant man-in-suit performer, Javier Botet, who filled the Crooked Man's slender frame in "The Conjuring 2," and was, presumably, going to portray the horror villain in the spin-off.

The post showed off a behind-the-scenes picture of the writer-director with Botet in costume, proving that Botet's unique physique was responsible for your nightmares, not CGI wizardry. The post concludes with Wan's confirmation of that the spin-off is no longer in the works: "Unfortunately the spin-off movie with this character isn't happening. But maybe one day."