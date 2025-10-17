Yoda's Skin Almost Had A Completely Different Color In Star Wars

Jedi Master Yoda is perhaps the most iconic character from the "Star Wars" the franchise. The world knows him as the gentle green gremlin, the centuries-old alien who talks in an unusual object-subject-verb sentence structure that is either annoying or cute depending on how much patience you have.

It's Yoda's color, that turtle-green hue that makes up his skin, that distinguishes him most of all. But as hard as it may be to believe, there was a time during the production of "The Empire Strikes Back" when Yoda was supposed to blue. As The Guardian reported recently, the original screenplay for "Empire" wrote the following description for Yoda in his introduction scene:

"Mysteriously standing right in front of Luke is a strange, bluish creature, not more than two feet tall. The wizened little thing is dressed in rags."

Further evidence of Blue Yoda comes in the early comics released for the series. The Marvel Comics tie-in book featured Yoda as being almost exactly the same in appearance and personality as he was in the movie, but with his skin a purplish blue. The comic was written and drawn alongside the movie being filmed, which means the artists were likely working off of studio notes for the movie. As the Guardian reported, "The [comic] depicts most scenes as they appeared on screen, suggesting the decision to change Yoda's colour was made after most other character and set decisions were agreed."