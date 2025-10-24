The Classic Film That Made One It: Welcome To Derry Star Dislike Horror Movies

It's time to revisit the small town of Derry, Maine, but this time we're headed back to the year 1962. Judging by the "It: Welcome to Derry" trailer, this latest excursion into the Stephen King-verse will be no less creepy than the two films for which it acts as a prequel: 2017's "It" and 2019's "It Chapter Two." Thankfully, for star Taylour Paige, the HBO series isn't going to be so outright terrifying that it scars viewers for life. The actor, who plays Charlotte Hanlon in the show, revealed she's a fan of the kind of psychological horror exemplified by the series but not so much of the slasher variety exemplified by "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

Paige spoke to SFX Magazine and was asked about not having appeared in any intense horror projects before. "I'm naturally very much a scaredy cat," she said. "So I maybe, accidentally manifested horror because somewhere I said to someone that I'd be great at horror because I'm so scared." As much as she felt destined (or doomed) to appear in a horror project, however, it doesn't seem like Paige will be showing up in anything too gory in the future.

After explaining that she has a fondness for "The Shining" and can tolerate the odd psychological thriller, Paige shared that she felt "scarred" by Tobe Hooper's 1974 slasher. "What made me really not like horror, was 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,'" she said. "That was just too much. That just had me go, 'Oh, no, that's it. No, I'm good.' That movie really did it for me. Like, really did it for me. It's awful." Even with her aversion to that particular film, however, Paige did admit that she was "fascinated" by and envies those who really enjoy the horror genre.