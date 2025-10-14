How To Watch Stephen King's The Long Walk At Home

There's something truly special about a thriller that manages to be both tense enough to raise your blood pressure but also emotional to the point of tears. This year alone saw the release of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's surprisingly emotional "28 Years Later," and that bar was only raised by the release of Francis Lawrence and JT Mollner's adaptation of "The Long Walk," the first novel Stephen King ever wrote. This is not only one of the best movies of the year, an all-time great King adaptation, and a gut-wrenching dystopian horror movie, but also one of the most heartbreakingly sad films of 2025. We're talking pit-in-your-stomach, sore-eyes-from-wiping-tears sad.

Though "The Long Walk" wasn't a huge box office hit, it did break the record for the highest-rated Stephen King movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Now you can judge for yourself if you agree with that placement, because "The Long Walk" is coming to home video, allowing you to revisit the devastatingly deaths these kids suffer as they embark on a walk until only one boy remains. You can revisit the camaraderie, heartbreak, and surprisingly funny moments of levity that come right before another heartbreaking moment of tragedy for these characters, played by a spectacular cast led by Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson.

Lionsgate has announced "The Long Walk" will be available to purchase and rent digitally starting October 21, 2025 (just in time for Halloween!) through your online retailer of choice. For those devoted to the best and only long-lasting way to actually own a movie, "The Long Walk" will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 25, 2025, just in time to traumatize your family members during the Thanksgiving holiday.