Before Shazam, Zachary Levi Nearly Played A Major Superman Villain

Zachary Levi got his chance at superhero stardom with the two "Shazam" movies, but he almost entered the DC universe much earlier. In the early 2000s, he auditioned to play Lex Luthor in the Superman TV prequel "Smallville." The series, set during Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) high school days, takes influence from the "Superboy" comics. In those, Clark and Lex were childhood friends before becoming nemeses as adults.

Levi's first audition as Lex impressed creators Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, who presented him as their first choice to The WB. But that second round did not go as planned.

"That audition was kind of a disaster. In leaving the audition, I remember thinking 'Oh, that was the biggest chance of his life,'" Millar recalled in a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter chronicling "Smallville" for its 20th anniversary. "And then he went on to incredible success. So you just never know."

"Smallville" premiered in 2001, and the following year, Levi started appearing on TV in a main role on the ABC sitcom "Less Than Perfect." He later played the lead role in "Chuck," about a mid-20s slacker who becomes a spy. One role led to another and he eventually booked "Shazam," but given the poor financial performance of "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" and DC's recent creative overhaul, don't hold your breath to see Levi's Shazam again anytime soon.

Levi's failed audition left a Lex-shaped door open on "Smallville" for another up-and-coming actor, Michael Rosenbaum. His aloofness about getting the part read as a confidence true to Lex's character. When he was asked to do a screen test, Rosenbaum refused because Lex Luthor would never go for a second audition: "Just rewind the tape," he recalled telling them. Rosenbaum added that the "Smallville" casting director said they wanted three things from their Lex Luthor: charisma and danger, but also humor. Rosenbaum delivered all three during his time on "Smallville."