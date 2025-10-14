Sigourney Weaver Hopes This Unfinished Alien Script Can Bring Ripley Back To The Franchise

For the record, my Xenomorph-loving prime may be behind me. I couldn't get through more than three episodes of Noah Hawley's mostly celebrated TV series "Alien: Earth," but I tried. Frankly, I can't say that I've truly enjoyed anything that revolved around the vicious space monster since the off-kilter and zany 1997 sequel, "Alien: Resurrection." The good news is that there's hope for even those who, like me, have fallen out of love with the franchise.

Speaking at the 2025 New York Comic Con's "Alien" reunion panel (via Entertainment Weekly), Sigourney Weaver revealed that her days of playing Ellen Ripley may not be completely over after all. Furthermore, if she returns, it would be due to a promising (albeit currently unfinished) script penned by the great Walter Hill.

Weaver revealed that Hill has written 50 pages for a script that catches up with Ripley post-"Resurrection," and they are nothing short of intriguing. And since the writer-director is a long-time friend of hers, Weaver would even be up for returning to the "Alien" universe, should the screenplay be completed and gets a green light. In fact, she's apparently already "had a meeting with Fox — Disney, or whoever it is now" about the project. As the screen legend put it: