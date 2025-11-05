Why Blade Made His MCU Debut In The Animated Marvel Zombies Series

Fans have been waiting for far too long for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of "Blade" to arrive. Originally set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular daywalker, the movie has hit so many problems and setbacks that it's questionable as to whether it will ever see the light of day at this point. In 2024, /Film's Ryan Scott argued that Marvel should put the beleaguered "Blade" out of its misery, and it's hard to argue with that way of thinking, given how cursed this production appears to be.

With that in mind, it wasn't all that surprising when Ali's Blade was recast for "Marvel Zombies", a move which also advertised the fact that this version of the character was not intended to be the cinematic Blade. But it seems the original plan was to feature the Ali Blade. As the release date for "Marvel Zombies" drew closer, however, the animators were forced to pivot.

As Bryan Andrews explained during his "Phase Hero" appearance, producing the Disney+ show involved a lot of checking in on Marvel Studios to see where it was at with the "Blade" movie. "We ran into this thing where [...] they're trying to figure the movie out and all that type of stuff," he explained, "and sometimes when that's happening concurrently, it's difficult for us." The director recalled the difficulties involved with trying to ensure the series' version of Blade looked like the movie version without an actual movie version of the character to reference. "So, we're like, 'Hey guys,' looking over the fence. 'What's going on over there? Who's this character actually going to be?'" explained Andrews.

Ultimately, the director claimed that it was his and his team's decision to stray from Ali's version of the hero. "We didn't want to deal with that anymore," he admitted. "So, we're like, 'Hey, if we made him the Fist of Khonshu, we are absolutely free. We could ignore everything they're doing because this is this Blade, not their Blade, right?' Which freed us up tremendously."