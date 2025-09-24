Marvel Zombies' Best Character Should Have Fans Asking One Important Question
This article contains spoilers for the "Marvel Zombies" finale.
The newest animated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left us on a cliffhanger. "Marvel Zombies" ended with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) giving into The Red Queen, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who seemingly reverted the world back to a zombie-free state — at least, that's what Kamala thought happened. But while Ms. Marvel worries if she's still stuck in a nightmare, one thing that feels certain is that the friends that fought alongside her in the battle for life and death are no longer with her. But there's a chance one could return.
After seeing the horrific sights of Shang Chi (Simu-Liu), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and company being overwhelmed, it's safe to say that the last stand against the undead was exactly that. However, there was one character that didn't die by a nibble to the neck, but was instead caught on the receiving end of an undead god. Even with all his lethal skill, the show's MVP, Blade Knight (Todd Williams, bringing two characters together in an amazing way), was no match for the thunderous power of a zombie Thor, who burned him into oblivion until not even his bones were left. While it was certainly a visceral exit, this is Blade Knight we're talking about, whose very existence is something of a game changer not just for "Marvel Zombies," but the MCU as a whole. As a mere vampire-killer, there's no doubt that his defeat at the undead thunder god would be permanent, but as the Fist of Khonshu, could he make a comeback if another deity allows it?
Could Blade Knight return to Marvel Zombies with the help of Khonshu?
As the Egyptian god of the moon and the protector of travelers of the night, Khonshu is renowned for giving his avatars a second chance, even enlisting them into his cause when they're at the edge, or even beyond it themselves.
As revealed in both comic lore and the "Moon Knight" series, Marc Spector, the Moon Knight of Earth-616 (played by Oscar Isaac in the Disney+ series), was close to death when he found himself at the feet of a Khonshu statue and brought back to life for a mission of a different kind. From then on, there were other instances where Marc was revived, most recently during the very directly named "The Death of Moon Knight" story event in the comics. Given these repeated resurrections of one character, might there be a chance that, if we see a second season of "Marvel Zombies" shuffle to life, Blade Knight could come too?
As we saw in our heroes' trip to New Asgard, Blade's connection with the moon god seemed pretty strong and civil, which is something Marc has been slightly inconsistent with in the past. With that in mind, Khonshu could use his powers to bring Blade back from the dead and rejoin Kamala's effort. Or could the next season (if there is one) see a brand new hero get enlisted into the Moon Knight's mission instead?
Could Marvel Zombies season 2 have Khonshu give rise to a new Moon Knight?
Some of the most exciting elements of the animated section of the MCU have been when certain heroes have merged their powers with others. "What If...?" saw Storm use Mjolnir and Spider-Man don Doctor Strange's cape before it was used by the detached head of Ant-Man, and now we've seen what happens if Khonshu enlists the powers of the Daywalker for aid. But while there still might be a chance Blade could return to the land of the living, it'd make for an interesting change-up if in the next season of "Marvel Zombies," Khonshu found another Moon Knight instead.
Having already integrated some X-Men characters into the animated arena of Marvel's ever-expansive world, might there be a chance that the likes of Nightcrawler or Wolverine could find themselves fighting with the Fist of Khonshu and thereby become a new protector for Kamala? In the comics, Wolverine was one of the first heroes she met, which would make for a nice nod. Speaking of fists, wouldn't the latest protector of K'un-Lun, aka The Iron Fist (who made their MCU debut in "Eyes of Wakanda"), make a fitting replacement and receive possibly an even cooler look than the one Blade ended up with? Whatever happens, we can only hope that Kamala finds protection under the moonlight if "Marvel Zombies" return for a second bite.