Marvel Zombies' Best Character Should Have Fans Asking One Important Question

This article contains spoilers for the "Marvel Zombies" finale.

The newest animated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left us on a cliffhanger. "Marvel Zombies" ended with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) giving into The Red Queen, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who seemingly reverted the world back to a zombie-free state — at least, that's what Kamala thought happened. But while Ms. Marvel worries if she's still stuck in a nightmare, one thing that feels certain is that the friends that fought alongside her in the battle for life and death are no longer with her. But there's a chance one could return.

After seeing the horrific sights of Shang Chi (Simu-Liu), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and company being overwhelmed, it's safe to say that the last stand against the undead was exactly that. However, there was one character that didn't die by a nibble to the neck, but was instead caught on the receiving end of an undead god. Even with all his lethal skill, the show's MVP, Blade Knight (Todd Williams, bringing two characters together in an amazing way), was no match for the thunderous power of a zombie Thor, who burned him into oblivion until not even his bones were left. While it was certainly a visceral exit, this is Blade Knight we're talking about, whose very existence is something of a game changer not just for "Marvel Zombies," but the MCU as a whole. As a mere vampire-killer, there's no doubt that his defeat at the undead thunder god would be permanent, but as the Fist of Khonshu, could he make a comeback if another deity allows it?