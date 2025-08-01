Eyes Of Wakanda Episode 3 Improves On Marvel's Iron Fist In A Major Way
While we've only glimpsed some of the endless (and often dangerous) realities beyond Earth-616, there are still plenty of hidden worlds within the primary reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we've yet to discover. Indeed, we get to check out some of them in the animated anthology series "Eyes of Wakanda."
In the show's third episode, worlds collide when a War Dog returns an artifact to Wakanda, only for the Iron Fist of that era, Jorani (voiced by Jona Xiao), to follow him home and attempt to take it back. Naturally, using animation to tell this story allows for much more freedom when it comes to visualizing how the Living Weapon moves and, more importantly, fights. But even after every fist thrown and every kick launched, perhaps the most striking element of the Iron Fist is her appearance — specifically, the hero's iconic headgear, which has undergone a major change here.
In Marvel's comic books, the current Iron Fist, Lin Lie, and his predecessor, Danny Rand, conceal their civilian identities with a routine mask (either a balaclava or scarf), complete with their signature yellow color and almost Spider-Man-like eyes. In "Eyes of Wakanda," however, the unmissable headwear of the Iron Fist comes with a drastic alteration from what comic book fans might be familiar with. Not only that, but the hero's look could easily work in live-action, should the Iron Fist return to the live-action side of the MCU anytime soon.
Iron Fist's ancient mask is a massive upgrade within the MCU
In a show so centered on the world of Wakanda and the mysterious country's incredible technological advances, it's funny that one of the most impressive aspects of "Eyes of Wakanda" has to do with an outsider making a brief visit. The shape and style of the Iron Fist's headgear make Jorani look like a praying mantis ready to strike and feel much more practical than anything we've seen in the comics so far. With a circumference similar to that of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's head, it's a notable change that makes Jorani even more intimidating looking than the Iron Fists who eventually come after her, most pointedly Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in the widely-disliked Netflix "Iron Fist" TV series.
To be sure, there's a reason "Iron Fist" is near the very bottom of our ranking of MCU TV shows to date. Not nearly as hard-hitting as the other New York-based, street-level Netflix series that predated it, one of the show's biggest blunders was its atrocious live-action interpretation of the traditional Iron Fist costume from Marvel's comic books. It's part of why the new gear worn by Jorani in "Eyes of Wakanda" is so refreshing and makes for a wonderful alternative design for the hero. Not only that, but should the protector of K'un-Lun make a comeback anytime soon (as some of his ex-teammates from Netflix's "The Defenders" already have), he would do well to adapt that outfit himself.
The animated Iron Fist's look needs to be adapted to live-action
With Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) joining the fight alongside Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 and Jon Bernthal's The Punisher getting a special presentation in addition to an appearance in next year's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's clear Marvel is heading back to the streets to tell some new hero stories. Should it continue to bring Netflix's mature vigilantes back into the fold, then it'd be great if Iron Fist got another chance, along with an "Eyes of Wakanda"-inspired makeover when it comes to his costume. Or her costume — don't think we forgot about Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing!
While the character might've gotten off to a rough start over at Netflix, it's clear from "Eyes of Wakanda" that Marvel Studios still has some love for the legacy of the Iron Fist and is making an effort to correct things. If nothing else, Jorani's introduction could potentially be an effective and otherwise cool way to tee up the hero's return to the live-action realm, be it Danny, Colleen, or another as-yet-unknown warrior in touch with their chi. In the event that happens, having Jorani pass down her headgear would be a great way of showing Marvel means business. Either way, it's a well-crafted outfit that proves the Living Weapon can, in fact, look fantastic in the MCU.
"Eyes of Wakanda" is now streaming on Disney+.