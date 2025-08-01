Eyes Of Wakanda Episode 3 Improves On Marvel's Iron Fist In A Major Way

While we've only glimpsed some of the endless (and often dangerous) realities beyond Earth-616, there are still plenty of hidden worlds within the primary reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we've yet to discover. Indeed, we get to check out some of them in the animated anthology series "Eyes of Wakanda."

In the show's third episode, worlds collide when a War Dog returns an artifact to Wakanda, only for the Iron Fist of that era, Jorani (voiced by Jona Xiao), to follow him home and attempt to take it back. Naturally, using animation to tell this story allows for much more freedom when it comes to visualizing how the Living Weapon moves and, more importantly, fights. But even after every fist thrown and every kick launched, perhaps the most striking element of the Iron Fist is her appearance — specifically, the hero's iconic headgear, which has undergone a major change here.

In Marvel's comic books, the current Iron Fist, Lin Lie, and his predecessor, Danny Rand, conceal their civilian identities with a routine mask (either a balaclava or scarf), complete with their signature yellow color and almost Spider-Man-like eyes. In "Eyes of Wakanda," however, the unmissable headwear of the Iron Fist comes with a drastic alteration from what comic book fans might be familiar with. Not only that, but the hero's look could easily work in live-action, should the Iron Fist return to the live-action side of the MCU anytime soon.