The Grossly Misogynistic Comment Denise Crosby Dealt With On Star Trek: TNG

"Star Trek" may take place in a progressive universe, but it was produced in a less ideal world. Franchise Denise Crosby spoke at the STLV convention in Las Vegas, Nevada (covered by TrekMovie), and said that playing her memorable "Star Trek: The Next Generation" villain Sela was a fraught experience. Mostly because some unnamed crew members made sexist, untoward comments about her body.

Sela has a long, soap-opera-like history. In the episode "Yesterday's Enterprise," the Enterprise-C, a ship from 22 years before, accidentally traveled into the future, altering the timeline. The character of Tasha Yar (also Crosby), killed by a monster years before, was still alive in the altered timeline. In this new chronology, the Enterprise-D became a battleship, locked in a decades-long war.

The only way to restore the timeline was to send the Enterprise-C back through a temporal rift, where it's doomed to be destroyed. The crew do the noble thing and travel back to re-instigate the peaceful timeline. Yar, sensing that her resurrection was some kind of cosmic mistake, traveled back in time to help the Enterprise-C.

However, it would later be revealed that Yar was captured in the past, and forced to be a slave for a Romulan commander. Indeed, Yar had a child with that Romulan before being killed. The child, named Sela, grew up among Romulans, and came to look exactly like Denise Crosby. She proved to be a formidable villain in the two-part episode "Unification."

As Sela, Crosby was given a severe haircut, pointed ears, and an outsized Romulan uniform with enormous shoulders. Sadly some jerks noted that her ears wouldn't stand out as much as other parts of her body. Gross.