Alfred Hitchcock Had Strict Rules For Audience Behavior At One Of His Movies

Although many now-beloved older films were underappreciated in their time, the same can't be said for Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 thriller "Pyscho," which was controversial but still a clear-cut hit. The movie earned over $32 million at the box office against its $800k budget. It might've earned even more money if Alfred Hitchcock hadn't decided on a new rule for the audience. Hitchcock insisted viewers could only show up to the theater at the beginning of the movie so they could enjoy the full story in the right order. This might sound obvious today, but he was going against a common theater behavior of the time.

Moviegoers would often show up at the movie whenever they felt like it, and if they missed the first part they'd simply wait until the movie replayed. This behavior was aided by the theater business model of the time; theaters would play movies on a constant loop, rather than clear the theater out to clean the place like they would today. The benefits of this approach were clear: theaters wouldn't lose money if the moviegoer happened to be late. The downsides were also clear: people weren't watching movies from the proper start to finish, and the constant stream of people walking in was disruptive to the viewers already seated.

Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images

For Hitchcock, the cons clearly outweighed the pros. Not only did he advise theaters to not let anyone in after the movie began, but he even scolded viewers in the trailers and marketing material. "No one ... BUT NO ONE ... will be admitted to the theatre after the start of each performance of 'Psycho,'" he famously said. It sent a clear message to potential viewers that this movie was something special, a movie to be treated with reverence.