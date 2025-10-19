Why Gwendoline Christie's Agent Didn't Want Her To Audition For Game Of Thrones

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is a fan-favorite "Game of Thrones" character. Tough yet humble, fierce yet honorable, Brienne was an underdog everyone except the Hound's fans could root for. It's a part that also raised Christie's profile significantly, helping her land memorable roles in projects like the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and "Wednesday." Joining "Game of Thrones" was a clear net positive for Christie, which is why it's odd to learn that her agent urged her against it.

"I immediately rang my agent and said, 'I want to do this,'" Christie explained at "Game of Thrones" season 3's UK launch in 2013 (via Digital Spy). "My agent said, 'What are you talking about? I'd never ever put you up for this. She's ugly, her nose is broken, her teeth are broken, and you'll need to use a sword.'"

In the show's source material, the people around her constantly trash Brienne's looks. Her appearance is a core aspect of her character and part of why she's so thick-skinned and uninterested in behaving like a typical lady. Christie herself, on the other hand, has no interest in fighting in real-life. As she told The Standard in 2018: