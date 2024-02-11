Gwendoline Christie's Star Wars Training Doubled As A Game Of Thrones Reunion

During the climax of Richard Marquand's 1983 film "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," the evil Empire's second Death Star was destroyed by the Rebel Army, the ghoulish Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) was killed, and his right-hand warlock Darth Vader (David Prowse) died in the conflagration. It seemed that evil had been vanquished and that everything was well in the galaxy. For many, many years, fans didn't see what happened after that film, presumably because a new era of peace had begun and the Star Wars were over.

It wasn't until the release of J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 that we learned the dark truth. It seems the universe of "Star Wars" can't help but creep back slowly toward fascism with every generation. Decades after the fall of the Empire, the New Order rose in its place, now even more Nazi-like than ever. Stormtroopers were back, there was a new supreme ruler named Snoke (Andy Serkis), and Darth Vader's grandson, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), pursued his evil birthright.

At the head of the First Order fighting force was the mysterious and intimidating Captain Phasma, a silver-clad commandant played by British actress Gwendoline Christie. Christie's face was covered by a mask, but her height — she's 6'3" — and her body language during fights communicated a lot about the character.

It seems, too, that, while stunt- and fight-training for "The Force Awakens," she was re-united with C.C. Smiff, the fight trainer for "Game of Thrones." Christie's career exploded in 2012 when she first played Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones," so she was happy to see a familiar face.