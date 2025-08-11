A Landmark Game Of Thrones Episode Happened Because Of An Awkward Conversation With HBO

It may be hard to imagine in 2025, but there was a time when the "Game of Thrones" showrunners weren't sure if they could pull off a big battle. Long before the triumphs of "Hardhome" or "Battle of the Bastards," the fantasy series started off with a relatively low budget and a reluctance to get too crazy with the spectacle.

For the first 18 episodes, the hit series primarily featured one-on-one combat scenes. When it came to the biggest battle sequence of the first novel, where Tyrion fights with surprising valiance at the Battle on the Green Fork, the show opted out of it entirely. Instead of letting Tyrion fight, they had him get hit in the head at the start and wake up when the battle was over. It was a funny scene, but more importantly, it was a frugal scene.

But the second book in the series built up to the Battle of the Blackwater, a battle that all but destroyed Stannis' standing in the War of the Five Kings, and which played a pivotal role in the personal journeys of countless characters. Unlike Tyrion's season 1 battle, this one couldn't be glossed over. It had to be a massive, intense, episode-length sequence, something HBO had never done before.

Co-creator Dan Weiss recalled in a 2012 interview with GQ how he'd received the script for the episode, written by series author George R. R. Martin himself, and immediately knew they'd have to make cuts. "There was a call a month after he gave us the script, where we said, 'George, we hate to tell you this, but the chain's not going to be in it,'" Weiss explained. "And then we had to call and say, 'George, we just don't have time for so many horses. They slow things down.'"