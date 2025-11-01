The Cinematic Trope Marvel Studios Has Tried To Avoid From Its Very First Movie

For all the accusations of cinematic mundanity levelled at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series does have its share of stylistic calling cards. A witty quip, a family-friendly tone, a crowd-pleasing hero arrival just as things are falling apart — it's all part of the recipe that has made Kevin Feige's saga the most successful blockbuster franchise of all time. But there is one particular trope Feige has intentionally avoided: the damsel in distress.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes in 2018, the Marvel Studios head explained how he went into the MCU with a well-defined plan to avoid featuring imperiled women in need of rescue. In fact, he went into his career with that aversion already well-established. "From the beginning of my career, the notion of the damsel in distress was outdated," he said. "And when we started to make our own movies, we didn't want to fall into that trope – we wanted to avoid it as much as possible."

You might be racking your brain for moments where MCU movies have seemingly transgressed this fundamental rule. But you'd be hard pressed to point to such a moment, as most of the women in Feige's franchise are bonafide badasses. At least, that's been the general trend for this particular franchise, which has focused more and more on female heroes as it's gone on. Now, I'm not saying the MCU represents some paragon of female empowerment. But female Marvel characters are typically given more to do than motivate male characters.