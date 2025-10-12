Nine Inch Nails Have A Tron: Ares Cameo That You Probably Missed

This article contains mild spoilers for "Tron: Ares."

There are plenty of "for the betterment of humanity" reasons to want a time machine, but I've always secretly wondered how a group of industrial goths would react to learning that, in the 2020s, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails fame would one day be a Tony away from the coveted EGOT distinction. The duo's first venture in cinematic scoring came with David Fincher's 2010 drama "The Social Network," which also earned them their first Academy Award for Best Original Score. In the years since, Reznor and Ross have become one of the most in-demand musical pairings for the big screen — so much so that there's a massive outcry when they aren't appreciated at the highest levels.

Reznor and Ross have scored a whopping three movies for 2025 alone: Scott Derrickson's "The Gorge" for Apple Studios, Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt," and, released on the exact same day as the latter, "Tron: Ares" directed by Joachim Rønning. Interestingly, however, is that "Tron: Ares" sees the duo credited specifically as Nine Inch Nails, making the soundtrack a new album to add to the band's discography, not unlike Daft Punk's music for "Tron: Legacy."

But their participation even takes things a step further, as in addition to serving as executive producers on the film, Reznor and Ross also have blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos as F-35 pilots. While their faces are hidden behind pilot helmets (Reznor is "Pilot #1" and Ross is "Pilot #2" per the credits), behind-the-scenes photos of the pair in costume have begun circulating following the film's theatrical release.