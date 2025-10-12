Horror Fans Can Finally See The True Version Of Freddy Krueger's Death [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the team at New Line Cinema set out to make "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare," they intended to kill off the dream demon of Elm Street for good. The at-the-time sixth and intended final film of the franchise (which would be undone by "Wes Craven's New Nightmare," "Freddy vs. Jason," and the 2010 remake of the original), would see Freddy Krueger taken down once and for all, never to return to terrorize cinematic screens with a new outing ever again. Killing off Freddy Krueger wouldn't just be the end of a character, but one of the Mount Rushmore slasher icons that completely changed the genre forever. Freddy couldn't go out with a whimper; he needed to go out in the most explosive way possible, and in the year 1991, that meant taking things into 3D.

At the end of "Freddy's Dead," Krueger's long-lost daughter Maggie (Lisa Zane) decides to enter Freddy's mind and pull him into the real world to take him out. Once she's in the dream world, she puts on a pair of 3D glasses, which also signals to the audience to put on 3D glasses of their own to see the final showdown. She learns about her father's troubled past and the source of his demonic immortality, before bringing him into the real world and stabbing him with his own razor glove (and then blowing him up with a pipe bomb). Considering I was still in diapers when "Freddy's Dead" hit theaters, I obviously didn't get a chance to see the 3D in action. Unfortunately, that's the case for most Freddy fans, unless you somehow managed to get your hands on the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" DVD Collection box set released in 1999 that featured the 3D ending on special features. The original VHS release on home video did not include the 3D ending. Although the Laser Disc and DVD versions do feature the ending, without effective 3D glasses or a high-end TV, it never looked quite right.

However, with the recent release of the 7-film Steelbook set containing the entire "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise and advancements in technology, horror fans can now finally see the true vision. And as director Rachel Talalay told me during a recent interview, she's absolutely thrilled.