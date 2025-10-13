5 Best Movies & TV Shows Streaming On Netflix This Week (October 13-19)

Netflix has several great coming-of-age shows in its library — "Never Have I Ever," "Sex Education," and "Heartstopper" come to mind, just to name a few — and if you like those, you'll love "Boots," the streamer's new series about a young man discovering who he is and what he wants out of life. Based on Greg Cope White's memoir "Pink Marine," the show focuses on Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer, known for the streamer's series "13 Reasons Why" as well as the hit movie "Love, Simon"), a young man desperate to get out of his small town but unable to afford college or a move on his own.

After his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), who was recently released from the Air Force Academy over eyesight issues, encourages him to join the Marines, Cameron teams up with Ray and the two enlist, but there's one problem: it's the 1990s, and with "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" still in effect, Cameron can't admit to anybody that he's gay without risking his status as a Marine.

"Boots" is pretty real and raw about the boot camp experience, but it's still incredibly emotional and heartening to watch Cameron, Ray, and the other recruits not only adjust to their life, but thrive. Plus, Vera Farmiga is in this! She plays Cameron's overwhelmed but loving mom, Barbara! You should always watch projects featuring Farmiga, in my opinion.