The Woman In Cabin 10 Movie Completely Changes The Book's Ending — Does It Work?

Don't dress in your finery for any formal dinners if you haven't watched "The Woman in Cabin 10" on Netflix yet — massive spoilers lie ahead!

Keira Knightley's newest movie, "The Woman in Cabin 10," based on Ruth Ware's hit 2016 thriller novel of the same name, is finally on Netflix ... and if you, like me, read Ware's novel and then watched the movie, you know that the ending differs quite dramatically on the screen. So does it work? Actually, yes!

Let's start at the very beginning, though, as I hear that's a pretty and perhaps even very good place to start. In the film, Knightley plays Lauren "Lo" Blacklock, an investigative journalist who experienced something harrowing as a casualty of her job but, insistent on carrying on, takes a "relaxing" assignment from her editor (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a frankly thankless and tiny role) to board a luxury yacht called the Aurora and write about her experience. The expedition, led by the wealthy Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his even-wealthier wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli), includes a handful of people, including other high-flying executives, but Lo is startled to see her ex-boyfriend and fellow journalist Ben (David Ajala) on board as well. After Lo is shown to her cabin, number eight, she tries to avoid crossing paths with Ben in the ship's hallways and ducks into cabin 10 to hide, finding the door unlocked; inside, she meets a woman who says her name is Carrie (Gitte Witt).

Late that night, after a formal dinner, Lo wakes up in the night and hears startling noises followed by a splash — and it certainly seems as if the titular woman in cabin 10 fell overboard or, potentially, was thrown. Nobody believes her, because nobody was staying in Cabin 10 in the first place. So, how does this resolve differently from the book?