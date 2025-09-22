Jason Bateman And Jude Law's Netflix Crime Thriller Miniseries Deserves Your Attention

When you think of "Alice in Wonderland," your mind probably doesn't conjure up the words "crime thriller." The adventures described in Lewis Carroll's beloved book are nothing short of odd and surreal, with a big helping of playful whimsy thrown, and that literary world has inspired hundreds of beautiful and macabre reinterpretations, including "Alice: Madness Returns," the survival action-adventure game that thoroughly justifies its twisted nature.

But Netflix's latest show puts its own dark spin on the material. In "Black Rabbit," the subverted guide to "Wonderland" leads the protagonists to the seedy underbelly of New York, which is brimming with unchecked crime. Anyone venturing into such a realm must be a bit reckless to do so, but brothers Jake (Jude Law) and Vince (Jason Bateman) Friedken make such recklessness their brand throughout the series.

Bateman (who helmed the first two episodes in this eight-part limited series) spoke to TUDUM to explain the complicated, unpredictable dynamic shared by the Friedken brothers:

"It's really about these brothers who love each other but don't match — one's a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody's either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it's kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they're really exciting to be around."

While Law's Jake is the suave, put-together sibling who owns the titular VIP lounge/restaurant, Bateman's Vince plunges the establishment into chaos the moment he walks through the doors. But is this high-octane crime thriller any good, and does it provide a tumble down the rabbit hole that's worth remembering?