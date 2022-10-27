Black Rabbit: Everything We Know About The New Netflix Series From Jude Law And Jason Bateman

We're big fans of fantasy booking and speculating wildly here at /Film, which means today's announcement regarding a new series from Jason Bateman and Jude Law for Netflix has thrown our imaginations into overdrive. As first reported by Deadline, Bateman and Law are joining forces to develop a one-hour limited series called "Black Rabbit," with the duo both attached to star and executive produce.

Bateman and Law are two fan-favorite actors at the top of their craft that have yet to share the screen together. "Black Rabbit" would mark the first time the duo will act opposite one another, which should certainly constitute an immediate green light. However, it does need to be mentioned that "Black Rabbit" is still in the development stages, and there's no guarantee that Netflix will see the series to fruition. After all, the streamer has been known to cut shows in the middle of production.

This isn't meant to rain on anyone's parade but merely serve as a reminder to temper expectations. As the project is still in its relative infancy, not much is known at this time, but we've wrangled up all the information we could find. Here's everything we know about "Black Rabbit" so far.