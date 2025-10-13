5 Best Movies & TV Shows Streaming On HBO Max This Week (October 13-19)

The streaming landscape can feel ... overwhelming, to say the very least. I know that, when I settle in for the night and want to queue up something new and exciting, I often get a little freaked out by all the options and go rewatch something comforting and familiar (right now, it's "Gilmore Girls," and you are not allowed to judge me). Still, we all need to branch out a little bit, and if you're looking for something new or something you haven't seen before, there's a lot of good stuff going on over at HBO Max right now.

Whether you need something freaky to watch for the Halloween season — as an honorable mention, "Bring Her Back" made its way to the streamer earlier in October and earned a solid review from /Film's own Chris Evangelista, although that's less "freaky" and more "abjectly terrifying" — or you're a fan of incredibly specific cringe comedy, I've got you covered. Here's what you should check out on HBO Max between October 13 and October 19.