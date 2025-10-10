Social Media Users Think This Canceled Fantasy Prime Video Series Deserved More Seasons

Prime Video canceled "The Wheel of Time" after three seasons, and it seems that some fans are still upset about the decision. Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling literary fantasy saga of the same name, the show follows Moiraine (Rosalind Pike), a witch who leads a group of young people on a quest to defeat the Dark One. It's a great series that boasts all of the action and adventure an epic fantasy show should have, so it's understandable why so many folks are ticked off about it being no more.

Discussing the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter), several fans criticized Prime Video's short-sighted decision to stop spinning "The Wheel of Time." What's more, some viewers, including one who goes by the name @Mrbeh237, still get emotional at the thought of no more future episodes. In the social media user's own words:

"I just feel like bursting out with tears any time I remember this."

Elsewhere, another X user claimed that "The Wheel of Time" ended just as it was starting to hit its stride, which makes the decision to cancel it even more unbearable. "So annoying! Season 3 was the best season by far, it kept getting better and better and they cancelled it smh," they wrote, echoing the feeling of many other fans.

These points are totally valid, especially when one remembers that Amazon is spending so much on another big-budget fantasy series — one that arguably isn't as good as "The Wheel of Time." With that in mind, let's mourn the end of a great show and make it a case for Prime Video resurrecting it.