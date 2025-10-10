Social Media Users Think This Canceled Fantasy Prime Video Series Deserved More Seasons
Prime Video canceled "The Wheel of Time" after three seasons, and it seems that some fans are still upset about the decision. Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling literary fantasy saga of the same name, the show follows Moiraine (Rosalind Pike), a witch who leads a group of young people on a quest to defeat the Dark One. It's a great series that boasts all of the action and adventure an epic fantasy show should have, so it's understandable why so many folks are ticked off about it being no more.
Discussing the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter), several fans criticized Prime Video's short-sighted decision to stop spinning "The Wheel of Time." What's more, some viewers, including one who goes by the name @Mrbeh237, still get emotional at the thought of no more future episodes. In the social media user's own words:
"I just feel like bursting out with tears any time I remember this."
Elsewhere, another X user claimed that "The Wheel of Time" ended just as it was starting to hit its stride, which makes the decision to cancel it even more unbearable. "So annoying! Season 3 was the best season by far, it kept getting better and better and they cancelled it smh," they wrote, echoing the feeling of many other fans.
These points are totally valid, especially when one remembers that Amazon is spending so much on another big-budget fantasy series — one that arguably isn't as good as "The Wheel of Time." With that in mind, let's mourn the end of a great show and make it a case for Prime Video resurrecting it.
The Wheel of Time could have been better than Rings of Power
"The Wheel of Time" had the potential to be a sweeping epic like Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," but at a fraction of the cost. For comparison's sake, the first season of the Robert Jordan adaptation cost around $80 million, while "The Rings of Power" came in at a whopping $465 million. There is no reason why both series can't co-exist alongside each other, but "The Wheel of Time" also offers more value in regard to long-term storytelling.
"The Rings of Power" has been criticized by some for lacking substance and taking so many creative liberties with J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, as the story's time period isn't covered in great detail in his written works. "The Wheel of Time" takes some creative liberties of its own, sure, but with 14 novels to turn to for inspiration, there is more than enough story to mine from — enough to fill a multi-season fantasy saga without running out of steam. The original plan was for "The Wheel of Time" to run for eight seasons, which would have done justice to Jordan's narrative.
Jordan's novels are classics, and "The Wheel of Time" could have become one of the best fantasy series ever made if it was given more of a chance to succeed. The fact fans are still unhappy about its cancellation also proves that this isn't a hyperbolic opinion — but it's not too late for Prime Video to reverse the decision to axe the show.
"The Wheel of Time" is currently streaming on Prime Video.