Peacemaker Season 2 Almost Featured A Marvel Cameo – Here's Why James Gunn Cut It

As it stands, Gunn's DCU has already referenced the Marvel universe on two separate occasions. Firstly, Dr. Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk) was referred to as Ghost Rider in "Creature Commandos," while both Vigilantes (Freddie Stroma) flipped out while doing the Spider-Man pointing meme in "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6. And while these may just be throwaway gags, Gunn has openly discussed the potential of a crossover with characters from these different comic book worlds bumping into one another. The only problem? There has to be a good artistic reason to do it beyond "just because."

"I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes, and that's what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That's obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling," Gunn theorized in an interview with Rolling Stone. "And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn't gonna do it if it's s**t. So, it's gotta come from a real place, and it's really hard to make that work."

Given these comments and the news about the Deadpool cameo that never was, it sounds like Gunn isn't totally against a Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Universe crossover at some point; it just has to serve an actual narrative purpose. For now, let's just be glad that Gunn is doing a good job of rebuilding one universe from scratch before he even considers taking a peek at another one.

"Peacemaker" is now streaming on HBO Max.