Peacemaker Season 2 Features A Captain Triumph Twist Only Hardcore Comic Fans Noticed

Peacemaker's (John Cena) brother Keith (David Denman as an adult, Liam Hughes and Bryson Haney as a child) has inadvertently caused much of his mental trauma. While he's a cool and supportive big bro to young Chris Smith, the Keith of the prime DC Universe dimension died when Chris accidentally punched him too hard after their monstrous father Auggie (Robert Patrick) forced them to fight. Meanwhile, the adult Keith of the twisty alternate reality Earth-X (aka Captain Triumph) remains a decent big brother. Unfortunately, he's also a virulent racist who has internalized the Nazi dimension's white supremacist ideology — unlike the show's best villain Auggie, whose alternate-dimension version turns out to be a comparatively good guy.

While that's plenty of complications for one character, it turns out that Keith's existence is even twistier and messier than that, and chances are you only notice the full irony of the character's "Peacemaker" version unless you're a big-time comic book aficionado. The thing is, the DC Comics version of the character is far from a Nazi — he's actually a staunch anti-fascist. He's also a superhero who's powered by his dead brother's ghost, which is a particularly strange twist when you remember that on "Peacemaker," it's Captain Triumph's brother who's haunted (but rather specifically not powered) by his death instead.