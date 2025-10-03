Peacemaker Season 2 Gives The Show's Best Villain A Surprising New Twist

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 7 — "Like a Keith in the Night"

Chris Smith's (John Cena) father, Auggie (Robert Patrick, who gave /Film an exclusive interview on playing a horrible human being), is a stupendously bad man. In "Peacemaker" season 1, he's a terrible parent and an unrepentant white supremacist who leads a neo-Nazi hate group as a supervillain known as the White Dragon. In season 2, he's reintroduced in an alternate universe as a somewhat more mellow and loving guy. However, the big "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6 reveal that his reality is the Nazi-controlled Earth-X seemingly throws all that out of the window. Since the main universe Auggie was awful, surely the one who's actually a notable superhero in a Nazi world is doubly so?

As it turns out, this isn't quite the case. Perhaps the biggest surprise of "Like a Keith in the Night" is that the "Blue Dragon" version of Auggie turns out to be a shockingly sensible and chill dude who simply tries to make the most of the world he's stuck living in. He seems to hold no contempt toward people of different ethnicities and chastises his other son Keith (David Denman) for doing so. He loathes being called a Nazi. He's openly hostile toward and uncooperative with this world's corrupt police force, and is fully willing to let the 11th Street Kids return in their world even after learning that Peacemaker has killed Peacemaker-2.

The Auggie reveal is a true bombshell, especially because the eternally slow on the uptake Peacemaker barely has time to understand that this version of his father is not a Nazi before it's too late: The second Auggie relays this information with a big speech, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) turns up and stabs him multiple times in the neck.