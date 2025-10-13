Stephen King Gave HBO's It: Welcome To Derry Creators An Invaluable Profanity Lesson

One of the best parts of Stephen King's "It" is the way King fully embraces the 1958 vibes of the kids' timeline. King himself was a child in 1958, so he drew on the actual slang he and his friends used, with a specificity that would be hard to capture if he hadn't been there himself.

King's experience as a '50s kid and '60s teen came in handy for the writers of the upcoming HBO show "It: Welcome to Derry." Showrunners Andy and Barbara Muschietti, both born a generation after King, do not have that intimate knowledge of '50s slang and profanity, so they leaned on the author himself for help with writing the dialogue for these 1962 kid characters.

"In this back and forth that we have, there are a lot of details that you cannot get unless you're talking to someone from that generation," Andy Muschietti said about King in the latest issue of SFX Magazine. He added:

"One of the most special moments that we had in all these developments is Steve writing an email and saying, 'Well, we didn't use the word 'f***' a lot when we were kids. Actually, if you said 'f***' or 'f***ing' in front of someone, you would expect to be knocked down.' So he wrote a whole email about the word 'f***ing' because, of course, there's a lot of cursing in our movies."

The lack of f-words in '50s slang can be seen throughout the book. While modern kids would tell chatterbox Richie to "shut the f*** up," the '58 kids instead tell him, "Beep, beep, Richie." You might think that's the author sanitizing the story, but the rest of the book — which does not shy away from depicting the casual slurs people would drop at the time — makes clear that's not what's going on here.