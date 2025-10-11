The Classic 1980s Blockbuster That Inadvertently Prepared Ryan Reynolds For Deadpool

Colin Hanks' new documentary film "John Candy: I Like Me" details the career and character of the celebrated titular comedian/actor, tracing his rise through the Canadian comedy scene, and his big break on the sketch comedy series "SCTV" in 1976. John Candy was widely beloved during his all-too-brief life (he died at the age of 43), having headlined many major American comedy films, becoming a legit movie star. He did all this while remaining kind, frank, and polite.

One of Candy's frequent collaborators was fellow Canadian comedy superstar Dan Aykroyd. Candy and Aykroyd first worked together in the 1976 sitcom "Coming Up Rosie," although mainstream American audiences might better recall their shared credits in "1941" or "The Blues Brothers." They would go on to star together in films like "The Great Outdoors" and "Nothing But Trouble." Two comedy legends, usually seen next to one another. Between them, Candy's films were hits, but Aykroyd had the bigger blockbusters. Aykroyd co-wrote and starred in 1984's "Ghostbusters," for instance, a film that made $370 million on its $30 million budget. Candy was beloved, and Aykroyd rattled the zeitgeist. Canada, it seems, was the best place to go to look for comedy superstars.

Case in point: Ryan Reynolds, the star of "Deadpool" and many other hit comedies besides, was born in Vancouver. He was — like the rest of the world — always a fan of Canadian comedians, and grew up paying very close attention to Aykroyd in particular. At a recent screening of "John Candy: I Like Me," (which /Film's own Ethan Anderton attended) Reynolds — one of the film's producers — confessed that he (like so many men his age) re-watched "Ghostbusters" incessantly, loving Aykroyd's line-readings and twitchy characterization. Specifically, Reynolds tried to imitate Aykroyd's speedy delivery. Years later, he realized he was bringing those imitations to his performances in the "Deadpool" movies.