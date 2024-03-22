Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Resurrects Concepts Originally Conceived For The 1984 Movie

New containment units aren't the only spiffy feature of the Research Center in "Frozen Empire." The facility also conducts tests on numerous ghosts who are held in individual cells by a series of proton fields (the same technology the 'Busters use to hold spooks still while in the act of trapping them), and, like normal cells, the researchers can look in on the ghosts as they go about their spooky business.

Fortunately, these ghosts (like the spooky Phosphor or the devious Possessor Ghost) are far too malevolent to be pitied while trapped inside their rooms. That wasn't necessarily the case for some of the original concepts developed for the original "Ghostbusters," which at one point would have included a viewing window for the 'Busters to look in on the specters as they floated around inside the containment unit. As Shay explains in his book, this was initially planned to be revealed during the scene where EPA rep Walter Peck (William Atherton) arrived with a warrant to search the firehouse, and would've used the viewer to see what was inside the storage facility he then demands to be shut off.

According to Shay, there were two reasons this idea was abandoned: one, the shot of the ghosts inside the unit was deemed to be too difficult to complete given time and budget. Two, the concept, while providing a humorous contrast to the image of the Ghostbusters themselves being jailed a short time later in the film, was considered perhaps too depressing for the film. The viewing window did turn up, however, several times in "The Real Ghostbusters" animated series.

In any case, "Frozen Empire" takes both of these ideas and makes them a reality in a fantastic way, leading one to wonder if there are more concepts initially thought up by Aykroyd and company that could be included in future "Ghostbusters" films. If the material in "Making Ghostbusters" is any indication, there's a lot of great ghostbusting ideas that may end up having an afterlife.