Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Ending Explained: The Great, Beyond

Major spoilers follow.

Ever since a quartet of blue-collar fringe science-exploring schlubs first formed an organization known as the Ghostbusters back in 1984, the Ray Parker Jr.-led refrain of "Who ya gonna call?" has been both a promise and a cross to bear. While the original 'Busters (and their female counterparts from 2016) have continually struggled to convince themselves and others that non-corporeal entities are very real and need to be handled, they've also been burdened with the fact that ghostbusting is a full-time job with few tangible benefits. In essence, everyone from Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stanz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) to Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), her mother Callie (Carrie Coon), and others have been so continually preoccupied with the afterlife that they've barely carved out a present life for themselves.

That's the dilemma facing all of the people who call themselves Ghostbusters in the latest installment of the franchise, "Frozen Empire." While the world (and especially the 'Busters' hometown of New York City) now generally understands that ghosts exist, the Ghostbusters are still a relatively small group of people dedicating their lives to studying the other side and keeping the spectral peace, with the Spengler family in particular feeling the burden of carrying on their father Egon's legacy. Outside of the series' narrative, "Ghostbusters" as a franchise is feeling similar growing pains, having been through two original installments, several animated series, a remake, and a legacy sequel in the form of Jason (son of original director Ivan) Reitman's "Afterlife." Thus, "Frozen Empire," co-written by Reitman and written and directed by Gil Kenan, is the first "Ghostbusters" film since "Ghostbusters II" where starting from scratch isn't the focus; rather, just like its characters, it's interested in seeing what else might be out there in the astral plane. Put another way, what the Ghostbusters are has been well established, and "Frozen Empire" sees the various teams, friends, and families seeking to find out why 'Bustin makes them feel good.