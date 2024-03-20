Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The latest installment of the beloved "Ghostbusters" franchise is here, with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" bringing the Spengler family (and Gary Grooberson) out of Oklahoma to take up residency in the illustrious New York City firehouse home to the original Ghostbusters. This is the fifth live-action movie in the franchise, which also includes tie-in books, comic books, video games, and two animated television series. As /Film's Ethan Anderton pointed out in his review of the new flick, "There are aspects of 'Frozen Empire' that may remind fans of the expanded spiritual lore that came with 'The Real Ghostbusters' animated series."
The previous film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," struggled a bit to be its own, unique story with the weight of the original series' legacy hanging over its head, but "Frozen Empire" feels like a step in the right direction in finally passing the proverbial proton pack to a new generation of "Ghostbusters" fans. Without divulging spoilers, the film has a very satisfying ending if this is to be the last adventure we'll ever get in the series, but also ends in a way that leaves the door wide open for future Ghostbustin' hijinks. Obviously, the box office is often the biggest indicator of whether or not a film will be given sequels, but it's hard to imagine the story ending here. There's too much potential sitting on the table to not give the Spenglers one more lap in the Ecto-1.
In fact, the film does make a strong case for a future film in the final moments that could indicate where the series could be heading.
Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a mid-credits scene?
The short answer is yes, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" does have a mid-credits scene. Of course, I'm not here to spoil it for you or tell you what the scene entails, but the quick scene is a whole lot of fun and really captures the gateway horror comedy vibes that all good "Ghostbusters" stories should have. It also sets up, in this writer's opinion, an extremely fun way to maintain the nostalgia of the series in future films without having to be dependent on bringing back Peter Venkmen, Raymond Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, or even Janine Melnitz, as much as I love them all.
Part of the struggle of the new "Ghostbusters" films is that as much as the series is trying to move forward with new characters and modernize the stories for a new generation, they seem to be bogged down at this point by the need for nostalgia, homages to the first two films, or fan-favorite cameos. If the series does move forward (which I think it should), this mid-credits sequence perfectly tees up the ball for the new characters to finally take over the franchise and knock it out of the park. There is no post-credits sequence, but the mid-credits moment should hopefully have you smiling as you exit the theater and head off into the night.
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" busts in theaters on March 22, 2024.