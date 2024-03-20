Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The latest installment of the beloved "Ghostbusters" franchise is here, with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" bringing the Spengler family (and Gary Grooberson) out of Oklahoma to take up residency in the illustrious New York City firehouse home to the original Ghostbusters. This is the fifth live-action movie in the franchise, which also includes tie-in books, comic books, video games, and two animated television series. As /Film's Ethan Anderton pointed out in his review of the new flick, "There are aspects of 'Frozen Empire' that may remind fans of the expanded spiritual lore that came with 'The Real Ghostbusters' animated series."

The previous film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," struggled a bit to be its own, unique story with the weight of the original series' legacy hanging over its head, but "Frozen Empire" feels like a step in the right direction in finally passing the proverbial proton pack to a new generation of "Ghostbusters" fans. Without divulging spoilers, the film has a very satisfying ending if this is to be the last adventure we'll ever get in the series, but also ends in a way that leaves the door wide open for future Ghostbustin' hijinks. Obviously, the box office is often the biggest indicator of whether or not a film will be given sequels, but it's hard to imagine the story ending here. There's too much potential sitting on the table to not give the Spenglers one more lap in the Ecto-1.

In fact, the film does make a strong case for a future film in the final moments that could indicate where the series could be heading.